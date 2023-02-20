Man, 47, dead after 'violent, but isolated' confrontation with group in Barrie, police say

A 47-year-old man has died after a "violent, but isolated" confrontation with a group of people in Barrie on Monday, police say.

In a news release on Monday, the Barrie Police Service said the incident took place shortly before 8:20 a.m. near Collier Street.

After the confrontation, police said the man, who suffered a life-threatening injury, made his way to a business on Dunlop Street East, where he collapsed.

County of Simcoe paramedics arrived and gave him medical attention. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said no one has been arrested in the case, but detectives "do not believe that there is a threat to public safety."

Police said they are asking anyone who witnessed the confrontation or who has dashboard camera footage to contact investigators.

The Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service will conduct a post-mortem exam but it has not yet been scheduled.