Suspects sought after woman seriously injured in violent Vaughan home invasion

York Regional Police are looking for two suspects after a woman was seriously injured in a violent home invasion in Vaughan.

Police were called to a residence on Glenbury Drive in the area of Centre Street and New Minister Drive on Dec. 11 just before 1:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a 59-year-old woman with significant injuries and multiple broken bones.

"The level of brutality displayed by these suspects is appalling," said Chief Eric Jolliffe in a press release on Friday. Police have not released the victim's name.

Investigators say the woman was alone in her home when she answered a knock at her door.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly forced their way inside and began hitting her in the head and face with a handgun.

The suspects forced her into a bathroom while they searched the house before leaving the area, police say.

The woman recovered in a hospital for more than a week. York Regional Police say it is rare for the service to release pictures of a victim and their injuries, but they did so due to the severity of the incident. (York Regional Police)

The woman suffered two broken orbital bones, a broken nose, a broken jaw, a broken ankle, a sprained thumb and a concussion.

"The victim remained in hospital recovering from her very serious injuries for more than a week after the incident," Jolliffe said. "Her family is understandably shocked and devastated, as any of us would be."

Police say they don't have any information as to why this residence or woman would have been targeted and "they believe the suspects may have had the wrong house."

Investigators are looking for a black male, around six feet tall with a medium build who was wearing black clothing and carried a black pistol at the time of the incident, along with a black female with a light complexion and wavy black hair who was wearing a black coat.

Police are asking anyone with information, surveillance or dash cam footage to come forward.