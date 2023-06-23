Woman dies of injuries after 'violent assault' in Scarborough apartment, man charged, police say

A Toronto woman is dead eight days after she was "violently assaulted" in a Scarborough apartment building, police say.

Police have identified the victim as Yasmin Ali Mohamed, 29.

In a news release on Friday, Toronto police say they responded to a call in the Markham Road and Progress Avenue area at about 11 a.m. on June 13.

"The victim was violently assaulted inside an apartment," police said in the release.

Mohamed was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died over a week later on Wednesday, police said.

A Toronto man, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death. He was set to appear in court on Friday.

Police declined to say if the victim and accused knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.