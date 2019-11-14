Community gathers to remember Bastidas brothers found dead in Brampton home

More than 100 people braved the snow and cold to attend a vigil on Wednesday night for two young boys who were found dead in their Brampton home a week ago.

Normally a quiet residential street, Hiberton Crescent in Brampton was lined with people laying down flowers, toys and candles in honour of Jonathan Bastidas, 12, and Nicholas Bastidas, 9.

The vigil drew friends, neighbours and classmates. A makeshift memorial was created on the front lawn of the Bastidas's family home, near Sandalwood Parkway West and Creditview Road.

Peel Regional Police have charged their father, Edwin Bastidas, 52, with two counts of first degree murder.

In a news release, police said they responded to a call at a home on Hiberton Crescent on Nov. 6 at about 10:55 p.m. for a request for medical help. When officers arrived, they found both boys dead inside the home.

On Wednesday evening, people held candles, sang and told stories to honour the slain boys.

"Rambunctious, loving, funny. Could be naughty. Made me laugh. Made me cry. That's them in a nutshell," Lori Duncan, organizer of the vigil and a babysitter of the boys, told CBC Toronto.

A makeshift memorial was created on the front lawn of the brothers' family home, near Sandalwood Parkway West and Creditview Road. (CBC)

Duncan said she is still trying to make sense of the loss.

"I was devastated, dumbfounded and bewildered because I couldn't understand it."

Tarah Gallant, godmother to the brothers, said the boys' mother is at a loss for words.

"They were her everything. Her everything. From the moment from waking up to making breakfast, to doing the littler things, to parent-teacher night. Anything. The involvement was full of life for her," she said.

'They were inseparable'

"They were inseparable. Always like typical boys, right? But they always consoled one another, supported one another."

The boys attended nearby St. Bonaventure Elementary School, where neighbours have said they liked playing soccer together.

Classmates at the vigil were eager to share their favourite stories of the boys, but said they are struggling to come to terms with the fact that they will never see the brothers again.

Megan Rodrigues, a student and a friend, said the boys were really close.

"I'm just really sad. It's devastating," she said.