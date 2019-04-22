Scarborough MP to host vigil for Sri Lankan bombing victims tonight

A Scarborough MP will host an interfaith vigil on Monday evening for the victims of bombing attacks on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka.

Liberal MP Gary Anandasangaree, who represents the riding of Scarborough-Rouge Park, said members of the Sri Lankan community in Toronto will be able to pay their respects at the event. It is being held at 7 p.m. at the Malvern Methodist Church, in the area of Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East.

"It's important to bring everyone together," Anandasangaree said on Monday.

"It's a way for us to really come together, mourn together, to start the long healing process together and also to support each other."

On Sunday, a total of nine bombings in Sri Lankan churches and hotels left at least 290 people dead and about 500 others injured. The attacks were "horrendous," Anandasangaree added.

"It's beyond comprehension," he continued.

Special Task Force Bomb Squad officers inspect the site of an exploded van near a church that was attacked on Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters)

Faith leaders — including a Catholic priest, a rabbi and an imam — are expected to speak at tonight's vigil and there will also be a choir.

Sri Lankan-Canadians whose relatives were wounded in the bombings are also expected to be in attendance.

"It's really a gathering of the broader community to come together to talk about this," he explained.

More than 200 Sri Lankan-Canadians attended a service at the Toronto Harvest Missionary Church in Scarborough hours after the attacks to pray for victims of the bombing and their families.

Anandasangaree, who was born in Sri Lanka, said there are an estimated 250,000 people of Sri Lankan origin in the Greater Toronto Area.