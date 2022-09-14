Vigil to be held for Toronto boy, 15, who died after weekend shooting

A candlelight vigil will be held on a Toronto basketball court on Wednesday to celebrate the life of a 15-year-old boy, described as "happy go lucky," who was fatally shot on the weekend.

Shalldon Samuda, of Toronto, died in hospital after he was shot early Saturday. It happened in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West. Police were called to the scene at 12:42 a.m.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder.

People attending the vigil are expected to walk from Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West to the basketball court at Brookwell Park.

"Shalldon was a happy, go-lucky kid, who had such an amazing sense of humour," reads a gofundme page set up to raise money for his family to cover funeral costs.

The page says he is survived by his parents, siblings, relatives and friends.

