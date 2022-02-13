Friends of Toronto homicide victim hold vigil to remember his legacy as 'a bright light'

Friends of a Toronto man fatally shot outside his home gathered for a vigil in his honour on Saturday night.

Ikechidiadi (Ike) Kaja, 49, was shot on Jan. 23 in midtown Toronto while scrolling on his phone. He died three days later in hospital. He is the city's 10th homicide victim of the year.

Katia Millar and Gautam Malkani, friends of Kaja, said the vigil was organized by people who want to ensure that Kaja is not just a police statistic. The vigil was held at 920 Avenue Road.

Kaja was a father of a four-year-old boy, Lex, a financial analyst and a 2008 MBA graduate from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.

Millar said she met Kaja roughly six years ago while he was in a relationship with one of her closest friends.

"We had a big circle of friends and he became part of the circle of friends," Millar told CBC Toronto on Saturday.

"He was always just the life of the party, not in an attention-seeking way, just his energy and the way he connected with people and his big, radiant smile that everybody will never forget."

Flowers were left in the snow for Ikechidiadi Kaja after a vigil in his honour at 920 Avenue Rd. (Submitted by Gautam Malkani)

Police said they found Kaja outside his Forest Hill home with life-threatening injuries after receiving a call about unknown trouble at about 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 23. He was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries on Jan. 26.

Police said they are seeking witnesses who were in the area of Avenue Road and Eglinton Avenue West on Sunday, Jan. 23 between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and anyone who may have video footage. No suspect information has been released and no one has been arrested. Police said the investigation is still active.

Friends say Kaja grew up in Nigeria and lived in Maryland as an accountant before coming to Toronto in 2006 to learn about the stock market.

Millar said Kaja always made the effort to keep in touch with people.

"The last message I have from him was on January 1st, wishing me a happy new year and saying he was so excited for 2022 to get out back into the world," she said.

"It just breaks my heart that he didn't even make it till the end of January."

Friends miss 'his energy and his positivity'

Millar said the news of Kaja's death was "devastating," saying she will miss "his energy and his positivity."

"He was just a bright light … I have a couple of audio messages from him and they're just, his energy was always upbeat and fun, and you just want to be around him."

49-year-old Ike Kaja leaves behind his four-year-old son, Lex. (Katia Millar)

Millar said the circumstances around Kaja's death are heartbreaking.

"I kept thinking about his little boy who will never remember his dad."

She said a lot of his friends have been working together over the last couple of weeks, giving "so much of our time and energy to preserving his legacy because we all love them so much."

"That's really our common thing that we have together. It's been really, really emotional. At the same time, we're all just so committed to ensuring that Ike's legacy lives on and we honour him."

Gautam Malkani, another friend, said he and Kaja were friends since 2010. They were so close that Malkani said Kaja was a part of any events that involved his friends or any big milestone in his life.

According to Malkani, he and Kaja had active Zoom chats every two weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic — the last being on Jan. 13.

"We love and miss Ike and it clearly, clearly shows," Malkani told CBC News.

"We won't rest, while we're hurting so much, we will not rest until we know what happened and bring justice to him. The Rotman class of 2008 will not rest either," he added.

His friends said they hope to start a trust for Kaja's son soon as well as a scholarship in his honour.

