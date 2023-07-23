Community remembers man who died after violent carjacking in Mississauga

More than 200 people gathered in Mississauga at a candlelight vigil on Saturday for a Brampton food delivery driver who died after he was critically injured during a violent carjacking.

Gurvinder Nath, 24, an international student, was confronted at a delivery address shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Creditview Road and Britannia Road West on July 9. His car was stolen and he was left on the side of the road with life-threatening injuries. He died in hospital five days later on July 14. Peel police say he was working for Pizza Pizza at the time.

His body will be flown to India on July 27, 2023, with the help of the Consulate General of India in Toronto. The date is exactly two years after he came to Canada with big dreams.

Speakers at the vigil at the parking lot of Paramount Fine Foods Centre, 5500 Rose Cherry Place, told the crowd that Nath came to Canada carrying the hopes of his family and now his family is dealing with grief at the loss of one of its three sons.

"You come to Canada with a dream. You start your life. But these people stole a dream," Bobby Sidhu, a friend of a relative of Nath, said.

In an interview later, Sidhu said: "Canada was known for peace. And I hope that in our country such senseless and merciless crime will come to an end. Everyone could relate to Gurvinder. I think that's the reason the community has come together."

Gurvinder Nath, 24, was from the village of Karimpur Chahwala in Punjab, India. (Submitted by Balram Chaudhary)

Siddhartha Nath, consul general of India in Toronto, said Nath's death is a "heartrending loss" and he extended his condolences to family members, friends and the wider community. He said the consulate general contacted the family after his death.

"It was heartening for me to see how the community responded, came together both online and physically to support the family in this time of grief," Nath said.

"Of course, nothing can make good the loss, but it will be some solace to the grieving family and it's also a signal of the spirit of the community because it is in times like this when the spirit and the solidarity and the sense of empathy is tested."

Nath said he hopes the people responsible are brought to justice.

Mississauga Coun. Brad Butt, who represents Ward 11, said Nath's death on "what was just a regular night at work" has shocked the city.

"This is such a tragic day for all of us," Butt said. "Please accept our very, very sincere condolences and may we move forward with peace and justice ahead."

After the speakers, community members lit white candles on a table in front of a large photograph of Nath. Then community members carried the photograph of him through the parking lot and chanted in Punjabi. Nath was from the village of Karimpur Chahwala in Punjab, India.

In a Facepost post, vigil organizer Gagandeep Kaur said: "The devastating loss of Gurvinder has left his family shattered and heartbroken. Their decision to send him to Canada was filled with great aspirations, hoping that he would one day achieve full settlement in a new and promising land. Hailing from a middle-class family, Gurvinder was their beacon of hope, and his success held the key to a better future for them."

Nath was taking business administration courses at Loyalist College in North York and delivering pizza during the summer before going back to school in September, family friend Jaswinder Meelu has told CBC Toronto.

Peel police said they are continuing to review CCTV video of the incident.

Police have released an image of a suspect vehicle, described as a white 2012 to 2017 Hyundai Accent, with a distinctive aftermarket flashing blue light at the top of the windshield. It was seen several times prior to the robbery taking place.

Police have said officers found Nath's vehicle abandoned in the area of Old Derry Road and Old Creditview Road in Mississauga hours after the incident.

Const. Tyler Bell, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said officers believe at least two people were involved in the attack. Police have said they believe the food order was placed as a means of luring the driver to the area.

A visitation for Nath will be held on Wednesday, July 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brampton Crematorium, Suite D and E, 30 Bramwin Court, in Brampton.

