Hundreds attend vigil for 6 young people killed in Barrie, Ont., crash

Hundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil Saturday evening to honour the six young people killed in last weekend's car crash in Barrie, Ont.

The vigil gathered near the Spirit Catcher sculpture along the downtown waterfront.

The six victims, all in their early 20s, were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, hours after police reported them missing.

The crash had not been reported to police when officers came across the scene at a large concrete pit in a rural construction site on the southwest edge of the city.

Police had identified the six missing people as Curtis King, 22; River Wells, 23; Jason O'Connor, 22; Luke West, 22; Jersey Mitchell; and Haley Marin.

Tributes have poured in over recent days, eulogizing the victims as future social workers, talented athletes, gifted students and loved sons and daughters.