Police investigating after cyclist throws elderly jogger into street

Toronto police have released surveillance camera footage showing a cyclist striking a female jogger "with such force her body was thrown into the street," police said in a news release Friday.

On Dec. 22 shortly after 10 a.m., police said they responded to an assault at Beverley Street and Cecil Street area.

They said a 76-year-old woman was jogging southbound on Beverley Street when a man riding northbound on a bicycle narrowly missed her.

The elderly woman continued jogging, police said, when the cyclist doubled-back and approached the victim from behind. The suspect forcefully struck her, knocking her into the street before kicking her in the head.

The cyclist then fled westbound on Cecil Street, police said.

The victim sustained "substantial injuries" as a result of the assault.

Police described the suspect as a Black man between the ages of 25 and 30 years old, standing between five-foot, eight and five-foot-10 inches tall.

Investigators said the man has black hair with a muscular build and was last seen wearing a black surgical mask, tight black pants, and a black windbreaker jacket with the hood pulled up.

"He was last seen carrying an extra large backpack on his back, riding a bicycle with a black and white frame which may have a had a fender attached," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.