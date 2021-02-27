Video shows arrest of man in Brampton after alleged tow truck theft, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a tow truck and fleeing from officers on Friday.

A video of the arrest surfaced online and shows the moments leading up to it.

A spokesperson for Peel police told CBC Toronto that they received a call around 11:15 a.m. on Friday about several men fighting.

At some point, a tow truck was stolen, they said. Police located the tow truck in a nearby residential neighbourhood.

A video of the incident posted on YouTube by the user Furrukh Ikram shows the tow truck reversing out of a residential driveway in a Brampton neighbourhood before a police cruiser catches up and rams into the side of the truck.

Several other cruisers then arrive to box in the vehicle on each side. Police officers exit their cruisers and begin pounding on the driver's side of the truck yelling, "Get out!" while the the vehicle appears to continue attempting to flee.

WARNING | The following video contains graphic images and audio

It is unclear whether police used Tasers in their efforts to stop the driver, but crackling can be heard in the video.

After a couple of minutes, police can be seen forcibly removing the man from the truck and placing him under arrest.

Police say the man was taken into custody and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following the incident, police said. The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death as well as allegations of sexual assault.

In a statement, the SIU said it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a 35-year-old man by Peel Regional Police officers in Brampton. After he was arrested and taken to hospital, the man was "diagnosed with a serious injury," an SIU spokesperson said.

Police say a 35-year-old man has been charged with theft under $5000, theft of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.