Skydiver parachuting into Toronto reportedly caught on video
12-second video posted online appears to show skydiver coming in to land
The flight of a mystery skydiver who reportedly landed near Rosedale may have been captured on video that was later posted online.
Toronto police were dispatched to the area around Rosedale Valley Road and Sherbourne Street on Saturday afternoon to search for a skydiver who "came down in a park area" and "appeared to be in distress."
Officers didn't find anyone. Police said on Twitter that a witness told them that the skydiver was not injured.
Another Twitter user then responded with a 12-second video that they claimed featured the skydiver in question coming down near the intersection of Bloor and Sherbourne streets.
The clip ends before the parachuter makes contact with the ground.
<a href="https://t.co/Xk0lC9AXuY">pic.twitter.com/Xk0lC9AXuY</a>—@ericalewin
In a follow-up tweet, the user who posted the video reported seeing two different skydivers, but only captured one on video.
I actually believe I saw two parachuters, the other went in the opposite direction and would have had a more dangerous landing (there’s no clear area to land). I didn’t catch them on video.—@ericalewin
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.