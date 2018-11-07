Great-grandfather's WW I letters inspire new video game

Yoan Fanise says letters his great-grandfather wrote from the trenches during the First World War helped shape a brand new video game he's launching this week.

Fanise told CBC Radio's Metro Morning that he had started working on a new game about the war, and when he told his grandmother about it she responded: "Oh, then I need to show you something." She then pulled three big piles of letters from his great-grandfather out of the attic.

"Those letters, those objects, are very emotional, of course," Fanise said on Wednesday.

"By reading those letters, I discovered that the war, when you are really there, is very different from what we are taught in schools."

Videogames about war are often about strategy or shooting, but a new game out this week focuses on the philosophy and stakes of war. At its centre is a young Toronto war photographer -- voiced by Elijah Wood. Creator Yoan Fanise speaks about his game. 7:05

The game, 11-11: Memories Retold, is an attempt to convey that reality. To do that, the game doesn't force players into combat — in fact, it's rated teen and features no graphic violence — but instead presents a narrative focusing on what the main characters are going through.

Fanise, creative director at DigixArt Studio, a video game studio in Montpellier, France, says 11-11: Memories Retold tells a fictional story about two ordinary people in the war that ended 100 years ago. The characters are Harry, a Canadian photographer, and Kurt, a German technician, voiced by Elijah Wood and Sebastian Koch.

According to DigixArt Studio, millions of letters were sent during the First World War. (Memories Retold/Twitter)

The game begins on Yonge Street in Toronto on Nov. 11, 1916. Harry leaves Toronto as a young man to join the Western Front in Europe in the hopes of impressing a woman, while Kurt, an older man, is told that his son is missing in action on the front-lines.

Both characters then encounter the reality of war, crossing paths at the front and rear of the conflict.

Players move the two characters through scenes, completing small, meaningful actions that move the story forward. Every scene in the game is designed to look like an impressionistic oil painting.

Game contains many Canadian elements

A still from the video game, 11-11 Memories Retold. (DigixArt Studio/Twitter)

Fanise said the game also pays tribute to thousands of Canadian soldiers who fought in France during the First World War, including those who died there. Historica Canada says some 11,285 Canadians died during the fierce fighting, many buried with "no known grave."

"This kind of sacrifice has a deep meaning," Fanise said.

"There's a lot to say about the game because it's a very special game. It goes beyond entertainment," Fanise said. "This game is all about the two sides of war."

During the game, players also have a chance to write letters to their loved ones, with an opportunity to choose what they present, just like Fanise's great-grandfather did when telling his family about his experiences.

The game's set to be released on Friday on various platforms.