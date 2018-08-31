Driver charged after hitting pedestrian boarding streetcar

A driver has been charged after striking a female pedestrian with his car as she tried to board a streetcar, police say.

Const. Allan Davidson said a 21-year-old male was charged with careless driving in connection with the incident, which took place just before 5 p.m. on Thursday. The episode was caught on dashcam video by another driver.

The video shows an old-model streetcar driving east on Queen Street and making a stop at Parliament Street.

The streetcar stopped and two cars were seen passing in the right lane.

A third car, a grey sedan, comes racing down the same lane and struck a woman who had entered the street to board the streetcar through the front door.

Paramedics said they transferred the female patient to a local hospital with only minor injuries.