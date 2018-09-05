Watch people dive for cover in drive-by shooting caught on camera

Toronto police have released video of a drive-by shooting in which several shots were fired at people on the porch of a residence in the Junction Triangle.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8 near Campbell and Wallace avenues. No injuries were reported.

Security camera video from a private residence shows a white Nissan Micra approaching the residence and an unknown number of suspects opening fire.

The people who were on the porch had to dive for cover. One woman can also be heard crying.

Investigators are appealing to anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police, or anyone driving in the area who has dashcam video, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).