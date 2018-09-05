Skip to Main Content
Watch people dive for cover in drive-by shooting caught on camera
Video

Toronto police have released video of a drive-by shooting in which shots were fired at several people on the porch of a residence in the Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue area.

Incident happened in Campbell Avenue and Wallace Avenue area of Junction

CBC News ·
Security camera video from a private residence shows a white Nissan Micra approaching the residence and an unknown number of suspects opening fire. (Toronto Police Service)

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8 near Campbell and Wallace avenues. No injuries were reported.

Security camera video from a private residence shows a white Nissan Micra approaching the residence and an unknown number of suspects opening fire.

The people who were on the porch had to dive for cover. One woman can also be heard crying.

Investigators are appealing to anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police, or anyone driving in the area who has dashcam video, to contact them. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

