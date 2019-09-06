Police release video clip of car involved in fatal Scarborough hit and run

Toronto police have released a brief video clip of the vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run in Scarborough late last month that left a young woman dead.

It was about 10:30 p.m. on August 30 that a woman was standing in the centre turn lane of Sheppard Avenue East, near Abbotsfield Gate, waiting for a break in westbound traffic so she could continue crossing the road.

The suspect vehicle was travelling eastbound "at high speed" in that same lane when it struck the woman and continued east before turning south onto Warden Avenue, Toronto police Sgt. Brett Moore said in a video posted to Twitter.

The woman, identified as Celeste Jones, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The brief clip released Friday by police shows a dark-coloured vehicle moving quickly through the frame.

Moore said investigators have little information about the car, except that it has a modified or loud muffler, and none about the driver.

"If you saw anything, heard anything, please get involved," Moore said. He noted that people involved in such incidents often confide in someone, and asked that anyone who knows anything come forward.