Video captures moment Audi SUV driver nearly hits residents on Toronto sidewalk

A Toronto resident posted a video on Twitter Tuesday that shows an Audi SUV driver nearly strike a woman and several others while driving on a sidewalk and through a contraflow bike lane.

Cristhian Camilo, who posted the video, wrote: "I was arriving home today and I found that my neighbour was almost hit by a car in front of my own house." Here's the video he captured:

So, I was arriving home today and I found that my neighbour was almost hit by a car in front of my own house. I tried to step in front of the car to don’t allow him move but I was scared to being hit by the same car. <a href="https://twitter.com/cityoftoronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityoftoronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CityNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityNews</a> <a href="https://t.co/f4H8Q2xcPw">pic.twitter.com/f4H8Q2xcPw</a> —@camilosegcas

The incident took place on Argyle Street, just west of Ossington Avenue, in the city's west end. It appears the driver went up on the curb to get around a garbage truck.

"Unbelievable!" One person shouts as the driver speeds away.

Camilo said he tried to step in front of the SUV to stop it from passing but was too scared to continue blocking the path.

Man who shot video urges police to investigate

Camilo's post has been retweeted several times and has garnered response like "outrageous" and "if the police don't investigate this, they are failing us."

Camilo is now urging Toronto police to investigate and suggested he may file a report as a witness to the incident.

"These types of drivers should not be driving on the roads," he wrote.

"It is very annoying, but it is even more scary when you have it in front and the driver does not want to stop. When the driver keeps his way regardless of whether you are in the middle," Camilo added.

Toronto police Traffic Services Staff Sgt. Paul Lentsch told CBC News he was not aware of the incident or if a report had been filed by residents.