Woman dead, 2 people badly hurt after major Scarborough collision

A woman was killed and two other people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Scarborough on Saturday morning, according to Toronto police.

The collision occurred around 10:45 a.m. in the intersection of Victoria Park and Finch avenues. At least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.

Police said that a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other people were transported by paramedics to a trauma centre.

One sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other had what police described as serious injuries. Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said no further information about the people involved in the crash was immediately available.

Toronto police's traffic services reconstruction team has taken control of the investigation. The circumstances are still unknown, Douglas-Cook explained.

The crash left debris scatted across the roadway. Police said that when officers arrived, one of the cars involved was in a roadside ditch while the other two vehicles were in the intersection.

The entire intersection will be closed in all directions for an "extended period," Douglas-Cook said.