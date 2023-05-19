Toronto police 'will be out in full force' to prevent violence during Victoria Day long weekend

With large crowds expected outdoors over the Victoria Day long weekend, Toronto police say they have a safety plan in place to make sure the violent attacks that marred celebrations last year won't happen again.

In 2022, two men were shot, another was stabbed and seven police officers were injured during several violent incidents in the Ashbridges Bay and Woodbine Beach area. Police also made a total of 24 arrests in the same area over two days.

"What happened last year we're not going to tolerate this year … my officers will be out in full force," said Toronto police Staff Supt. Paul MacIntyre on Friday. "And they will be looking for any crime and disorder issues."

Police said in an e-mail to CBC Toronto that there will be a variety of resources in the Ashbridges Bay area from Friday through Monday. These will include officers from the mounted unit, as well as officers patrolling on foot, all-terrain vehicles and bicycles. Fire services and paramedics will also be on hand.

"We will not put up with what we saw last year. We had civilians injured, our officers were injured," MacIntyre said. "We are doing everything we can to make sure that doesn't happen again."

Police said they will also be stepping up parking enforcement around Woodbine Beach Park.

"Drivers can expect traffic delays due to road closures in the area on Sunday and Monday," police said in the email.

The road closures will include Lakeshore Boulevard East, and parking will be restricted.

"People should take public transit, if possible, and TTC will be adding additional buses to routes," police said.

City will have bylaw officers on site

The city will host its annual fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay beginning at 10 p.m. Monday despite last year's violence, said Alex Burke, manager of media relations at the City of Toronto.

"We were working with police and we will have bylaw officers on site. We are doing everything to ensure that everyone will have a fun and safe experience at the fireworks," said Burke.

He also said that bylaw officers will be out across other popular Toronto parks to help police.

"Some things that they'll be keeping an eye out for is to make sure that no one is lighting off personal fireworks in any city parks or on beaches," he said.

He explained that people will need to have the appropriate permit to use a bonfire site.

When it comes to private property, however, Burke said Victoria Day and Canada Day are the only days where lighting off fireworks is allowed under city bylaws.

"Residents can do that on their own private property until 11 p.m.," Burke said. "But it's not permitted in city parks or beaches. Don't launch them off balconies, streets, parking lots," he added.

"Basically we just want people to be mindful of their surroundings, and not discharge fireworks where they could be a nuisance or pose any risk of injury or damage to other people," he added.