Victoria Day celebrations cancelled for most, but firework sales prevail

Physical distancing restrictions might make for more muted Victoria Day celebrations, but that's not stopping some from getting set to commemorate the day with a bang.

Tom Jacobs, who owns Rocket Fireworks, says business has been booming ahead of the holiday.

"People need an excuse to celebrate something," Jacobs told CBC Toronto Sunday.

His company, which sells fireworks, has permanent locations in Barrie and Etobicoke, and also has 18 seasonal pop-up locations that open specifically for Victoria Day and Canada Day.

This year, due to the pandemic, Jacobs says his company has been offering curbside pickup and "immediate deliveries" — and customers have been taking full advantage.

Those new services were emboldened by the fact that Ontario lifted its regional fire ban on Friday, leading to a busy weekend for Jacobs and his staff.

Rocket Fireworks owner Tom Jacobs says customers have said they plan on setting off firworks in their backyards with their families — something he also plans to do. (Submitted by Tom Jacobs)

"I think people are home and they're stuck home and they're looking for things to do," he said.

"This is still Victoria Day so no matter what the conditions are, a lot of families have long-standing traditions."

Jacobs said even in the past few months, the company didn't see the slowdown he had expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The fireworks sector has surprisingly been keeping pace."

Jacobs says customers are planning to set off the fireworks in their backyards — something he also plans to do.

"My neighbours are going to be watching from their yards, and I think they will be very happy with me."

Discarded fireworks are pictured here in a park. Ontario lifted its regional fire ban on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Other traditional celebrations put on pause

But while Jacobs' company has been prospering, annual celebrations across Toronto have been called off this year, causing "heart break" for those involved.

The Fort York Regency Dancers put on a show every year involving traditional performances in costumes that strive to depict social dances from the 18th and early 19th centuries.

"This is the only time I think we've missed dancing at Fort York and we've been dancing for 20 years," said group member Miyoko Twist.

"It was really, really disappointing for us"

Miyoko Twist pictured here with her husband, Peter Twist. Miyoko says it's been 'really hard' for her group to skip their annual performance in Toronto's Fort York neighbourhood this year. (Submitted by Miyoko Twist)

Karen Millyard agrees.

She's the director of Jane Austen Dancing, which on any other Victoria Day would be putting on a performance or dance in High Park.

"We meet under the trees, we have a fiddler with us, he's absolutely amazing," she said.

But Millyard said it's been months since the group has even been able to practice together.

"It's heartbreaking, really," she said.

Cottage country quiet this weekend

Meanwhile, life looks to stay fairly quiet — with the exception of possible fireworks — in Canada's cottage country on Monday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the traditional influx of urbanites in many resort towns for the first big cottage weekend of the year, with some provinces across Canada barring pilgrimages to the lake altogether.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford previously told seasonal residents heading up to their cottages over the long weekend to ensure they practice physical distancing. He also asked any would-be visitors to stay home.

"Cottage country residents are known for their hospitality and normally they would be welcoming tourists with open arms right now. This year, however, they are asking visitors to help them fight the spread of COVID-19 and hold-off travelling," Ford said.

Until recently, Ontario health officials have asked seasonal cottagers to stay home. Now, if people decide to go up north, they are being asked to maintain physical distancing measures. (Realtor.ca)

"I know Ontarians are eager to enjoy the great outdoors, but there will be plenty of long weekends to come."

Muskoka Lakes Mayor Phil Harding said traffic on the roads and on the water has picked up, but there's nowhere near the "beehive of activity" the town typically sees this time of year.

While communal gatherings remain prohibited, Harding said residents are welcome to ring in Victoria Day by sparking up fireworks on their own property.

But despite the fact that Ontario has eased some of its restrictions, Harding said cottage country isn't a retreat from the risks of the novel coronavirus.

"We need to really treat this as businesses unusual," Harding said. "We all need to isolate wherever we are."