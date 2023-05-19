Victoria Day 2023: What's open and closed in Toronto

There's fun to be had in the city this upcoming long weekend, but Toronto residents will have to plan their activities and errands in advance as several businesses and service closures are happening Monday on Victoria Day.

A range of free activities and attractions are happening, including the annual Victoria Day fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay Park.

Here's a look at what's open and closed in Toronto this long weekend:

Fireworks

The fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay Park will start at 10 p.m. on Monday, May 22. The city says the show will feature "beautiful fireworks and a spectacular finale." Organizers are encouraging people to take public transit to see the show.

Attractions and recreation

The CN Tower: open 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. all weekend, including Monday.

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada: open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. all weekend, including Monday.

Ontario Science Centre: open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. all weekend, including Monday.

The Royal Ontario Museum: open 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. all weekend, including Monday .

Splash and spray pads will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Centennial Park Conservatory and Allan Gardens Conservatory are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free.

Riverdale Farm is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free.

The High Park animal display is open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. However, roads in the park will be closed to vehicle traffic for all three days of the Victoria Day long weekend.

Toronto History Museums are closed on Monday but will be operating at regular hours over the course of the weekend and admission is free.

The Toronto Zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, including on Victoria Day.

Transit

All TTC routes will operate on Sunday service schedules on Monday, but will start earlier, at approximately 6 a.m. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not operate on the holiday, according to the TTC.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on Monday.

Grocery Stores, LCBO, and Beer Stores

Most major grocery stores like FreshCo, Loblaws and Walmart will be closed Monday.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open, but hours of operations may vary.

LCBO locations will be closed Monday.

Select Beer Stores locations will be open on Monday.

Shopping malls

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: open Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Yorkdale Mall: open Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday: closed.

Scarborough Town Centre: open Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 pm., Monday: closed.

Square One Shopping Centre: open Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: open Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall: open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. all weekend, including Monday.

Toronto Premium outlets: open Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday 9:30 to 7 p.m.

Other