Victoria Day long weekend: what's open and closed in Toronto
Here's a list of what's open and closed in Toronto for the Victoria Day long weekend.
Most major grocery store chains, LCBO stores closed on Monday
Fireworks:
- The fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay Park returns for the first time since 2019. The show starts at 10 p.m. on Monday
- Catch a fireworks display in Scarborough at Birchmount Park on Sunday at 8:30 p.m.
- Canada's Wonderland will present its fireworks display when the park closes at 10 p.m. on Sunday
Public Transit:
- TTC routes will operate on their holiday schedule on Monday
- GO Transit will operate on their Saturday schedule on Monday
- Several TTC routes will be diverting to accommodate road closures due to ActiveTO, including the 80 Queensway and 174 Ontario Place Exhibition
- The TTC will be increasing service beginning at 12 p.m. Monday on the 22 Coxwell, 92 Woodbine, and 501 Queen routes to accommodate travel to and from Ashbridges Bay Park for the Victoria Day fireworks display.
Grocery Stores / LCBO / Beer Stores:
- Most major grocery-store chains are closed on Monday
- LCBO stores are closed on Monday
- Select Beer Store locations will open Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Attractions:
- CN Tower: 10:00 a.m. - 9 p.m. all weekend, including Monday
- Ripley's Aquarium of Canada: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. all weekend, including Monday
- Ontario Science Centre: Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - closed
- Toronto Zoo: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. all weekend, including Monday
- High Park Zoo: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. all weekend, including Monday
- Royal Ontario Museum: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. all weekend, including Monday
Malls:
- CF Eaton Centre: Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Yorkdale Mall: Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday - closed
- Scarborough Town Centre: Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 pm., Monday - closed
- Square One Shopping Centre: Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills: Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. all weekend, including Monday
- Toronto Premium outlets: Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday 9:30 - 7 p.m.
Splash Pads:
- The City of Toronto is opening outdoor splash and spray pads for the summer starting on Saturday. They will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Other:
- Government offices and Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Monday
- There will be no collection or delivery of mail via Canada Post on Monday
