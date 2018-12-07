Victims of Toronto tragedies receive funds raised to support recovery
A campaign dubbed Toronto Strong raised more than $4 million, city says
Victims and families impacted by two major tragedies in Toronto this year have officially received millions of dollars raised to support their recovery.
The funds were dispersed by former city mayor and longtime community activist Barbara Hall after consultations with victims, families, medical practitioners and social service providers.
The city did not say exactly how the money was distributed, but says deciding factors included both short and long-term injuries the survivors sustained.
It says the impacts of the deaths on surviving family members were also considered.
The city says it will start holding consultations on permanent memorials for the van attack and Danforth shooting victims early next year.
When tragedy struck, Toronto gave over $4 million to the victims of the Yonge Street van attack & the Danforth shooting. We're honoured to have partnered with the City of Toronto on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoStrong</a> Fund in support of our city. <br><br>Find out what's next: <a href="https://t.co/ijrVaV51TU">https://t.co/ijrVaV51TU</a> <a href="https://t.co/kFyRdIRPYv">https://t.co/kFyRdIRPYv</a>—@TorontoFdn