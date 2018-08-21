Multiple victims of Bombay Bhel bombing will discuss 'plan of action' today

Multiple victims of a bomb blast at a popular Indian restaurant in Mississauga, Ont., in late May will discuss their "plan of action" during a news conference Tuesday morning.

They are expected to speak alongside their lawyers at 11 a.m. at Diamond and Diamond Personal Injury Lawyers in Toronto.

Peel Regional Police alleged two disguised suspects entered Bombay Bhel on the evening of May 24, planted an improvised explosive device that contained nails, then fled on foot. Moments later, the device detonated.

The blast wounded 15 people, three of whom suffered "critical blast injuries," according to paramedics. All have since been released from hospital.

Groups of families and friends were celebrating birthdays at the restaurant, nestled in a small plaza near the intersection of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue East.

40 people in restaurant at time of blast

Bombay Bhel is a staple for many in the Greater Toronto Area's South Asian community who dine there for a taste of home.

About 40 people were inside the restaurant at the time, many of whom were children under 10. Witnesses described a chaotic scene of broken glass and bloodied dinners.

Peel Police Chief Jennifer Evans has previously said there is no indication the bombing was a terrorist act or hate crime. Investigators have not released a motive for the bombing nearly three months after the blast and no group has taken responsibility for it.

The bombed-out restaurant sustained a "considerable amount of damage," Evans said, and has been closed since.

A special police task force, established to investigate the case, is looking for two suspects. Both were believed to be male, but investigators now say one may be female.