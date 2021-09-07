Accused in Scarborough double homicide ID'd as son of victims: police

Police have identified a man facing second-degree murder charges as the son of the victims of a double homicide in Scarborough on Sunday.

In anews release issued Tuesday, Toronto police said the victims in the case are Lynette Sequeira, 65, and Francis Sequeira, 68.

Their son, Kyle Sequeira, 26, of Toronto has since been arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

On Sunday, just before 8 p.m., police said they were called to a house at 15 Pin Lane for "an unknown trouble."

Officers entered the home and found the bodies of two people "with obvious signs of trauma." They were both pronounced dead at the scene and their deaths are being treated as suspicious.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them at 416-808-7400 or anonymously on their Crime Stoppers line at 416-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online at www.222tips.com.