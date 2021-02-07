3 victims of stabbing in Ontario town expected to survive, police say

Three victims who were rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing on Saturday in the Town of East Gwillimbury, Ont., that left two others dead, including the suspect, are expected to survive, police said in a news release on Sunday.

York Regional Police said the victims are a two-year-old boy, a four-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman.

On Saturday, shortly before 2:30 p.m., police were called to a residence on Ridge Gate Crescent in Mount Albert, a village on the eastern edge of the town, about 65 kilometres north of Toronto, for reports of a stabbing.

In a news release Saturday night, police said several people were stabbed.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 38-year-old female on the front porch of the residence who was pronounced dead, police said.

The province's Special Investigations Unit, which was called in to investigate, said police entered the home and became involved in an interaction with a man, resulting in the 37-year-old being fatally shot by two officers.

The police watchdog said five investigators and four forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. At this time, two subject officers and one witness officer have been designated.

An investigation is ongoing, and investigators remain at the scene. A post-mortem for the man who was shot by police will take place Tuesday morning, the SIU said on Sunday.