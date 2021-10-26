Toronto police identify victim of shooting on Eglinton Avenue West

Toronto police have released the name of the victim in a fatal shooting on Eglinton Avenue West early Saturday.

He is identified as Donald Leroy "Smokey" Marson, 36, of Toronto.

Officers were called to 2591 Eglinton Ave. W. at 2:20 a.m. on Saturday. When police arrived, they found a man in an apartment who had been shot. Officers tried to save his life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marson is Toronto's 69th homicide victim of the year.

Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed the shooting, or anyone who was in the area at the time and has video surveillance or dashboard camera footage, to contact them.