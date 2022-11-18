Toronto police identify victim of shooting in Parkdale high rise

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Parkdale on Tuesday evening that left three other people injured ..

Abel Gime, 23, was found in a third-floor unit at 245 Dunn Ave., a Toronto Community Housing (TCH) high-rise near Queen Street West. Officers and paramedics tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had been called at the 20-storey building for a report of a shooting at 5:30 p.m.

Gime is Toronto's 63rd homicide victim of the year.

The three people wounded in the shooting, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries, were found in different locations, according to police.

In a news release on Thursday, police said a second victim, a man, 19, was located in the building's lobby. Paramedics took him to hospital in an emergency run with a life-threatening injury but his condition was upgraded to non-life-threatening, police said.

Aother man, 22, went to hospital himself. A fourth victim, a woman, 44, fled the building and sought refuge on a nearby TTC bus. She was taken to hospital.

Toronto police were called to this building at 245 Dunn Ave. on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. (Dale Manucdoc/CBC)

Const. Shannon Whitehead, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said on Thursday that police are still searching for suspects.

"At this time, there's no one in custody. The suspects are still outstanding," she said.

Whitehead said she could not comment on a motive for the shooting..

Shortly after the shooting, police said they were looking for two suspects.

Toronto Community Housing condemns shooting

On Wednesday, Robin Smith, spokesperson for TCH, said in a statement that the agency cannot comment on the details of the shooting because an active police investigation is underway. But it is providing support to tenants. TCH owns and operates the building.

"Toronto Community Housing condemns this senseless act of gun violence, which has taken a life and injured three more. The residents of Parkdale deserve the full enjoyment of their community and this violence is unacceptable," Smith said.

"We are focused on the needs of our tenants at this time and additional TCHC staff are in the community now, providing support."

The corporation said its community safety unit is on the scene to help police investigate the shooting and TCH will increase the unit's presence in the community this week.

TCH said in a statement on its website on Wednesday: "This violence should be unacceptable to all Torontonians."