Skip to Main Content
Victim seriously hurt in Ajax hit and run: police
Toronto·New

Victim seriously hurt in Ajax hit and run: police

The female victim was "possibly in her early 20s," Durham police said in a tweet.

The female victim was in non-life-threatening condition

CBC News ·
Durham police said the female victim has serious but not life-threatening injuries. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

A female victim was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in Ajax on Tuesday evening, Durham police say.

The incident was around Taunton Road E. between Gillett Drive and Warner Drive, according to police tweets.

The female victim was "possibly in her early 20s," police said in a tweet.

Her injuries were serious but not life threatening, police said, and she was brought to a Toronto hospital.

There was no information on suspects, police said. However, officers found debris and car parts that could help the investigation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|