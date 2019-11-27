Victim seriously hurt in Ajax hit and run: police

A female victim was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in Ajax on Tuesday evening, Durham police say.

The incident was around Taunton Road E. between Gillett Drive and Warner Drive, according to police tweets.

This closure is for a fail to remain collision. Female possibly in her early 20s was struck and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Female taken to Toronto area hospital. <a href="https://t.co/ZqJ0hiGgOq">https://t.co/ZqJ0hiGgOq</a> —@DRPS

The female victim was "possibly in her early 20s," police said in a tweet.

Her injuries were serious but not life threatening, police said, and she was brought to a Toronto hospital.

There was no information on suspects, police said. However, officers found debris and car parts that could help the investigation.