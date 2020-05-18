Toronto police identify victim in fatal Scarborough shooting

Toronto police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Scarborough on Sunday evening.

Shawn Williams, 34, along with a 29-year-old man, were shot on the ninth floor of an apartment building in the area of Victoria Park and Sheppard avenues just before 6:30 p.m., said Toronto police in a news release on Monday.

Both men were taken to hospital, where Williams later died.

The second victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A 30-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder in relation to the incident.

Police say both victims lived in the same building, but won't confirm the relationship between them, or their connection to the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.