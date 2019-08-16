Victim in daylight Roncesvalles shooting ID'd as 64-year-old Paolo Caputo

Toronto police have identified a man who died in what's believed to be a targeted daylight shooting in Roncesvalles Friday as 64-year-old Paolo Caputo of Richmond Hill.

Police were called to the Roncesvalles Avenue and Grenadier Road area just south of Dundas Street West around 4:15 p.m. Friday for reports of multiple gunshots.

Officers arrived to find a man outside the Domani Restaurant and Wine Bar with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

Restaurant employee Kumar Kandasamy told CBC News the victim owned the establishment. On its website, Domani Restaurant and Wine Bar lists a Paul Caputo as its owner.

On its website, Domani Restaurant and Wine Bar lists Paul Caputo as its owner. (Domani Restaurant)

Police say they believe it was a drive-by shooting and are canvassing the neighbourhood hoping anyone who may have seen the incident or who may have surveillance video will come forward.

Restaurant employee Kumar Kandasamy told CBC News the victim owned the establishment. (Angelina King/CBC) Investigators say a light-skinned male, about 5'11" with a skinny build is believed to be behind the shooting. They believe he got into a waiting white Mercedes v300 that was reportedly seen fleeing the area westbound.

Police believe another person was driving the vehicle.

The homicide unit has taken over the case.

Roncesvalles Avenue is closed in both directions from Grenadier Road to Constance Street for the investigation.

Caputo's death marks the city's 38th homicide of the year.

Shooting:<br>Roncesvalles Ave/ Grenadier Rd<br>-2 shots reported<br>- units are OS, they've located a man with serious injuries<br>- no info on suspects, white SUV reportedly seen fleeing area<br>- road closures to come.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1558069?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1558069</a>^adc —@TPSOperations