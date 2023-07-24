Victim of fatal weekend shooting in Toronto's Greektown identified

Toronto police have identified the 29-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in the city's Greektown neighbourhood over the weekend as Shamar Powell-Flowers.

Officers responded to a call for the sounds of gunshots in the area of Carlaw and Danforth avenues shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police said in a news release Monday.

They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Police haven't released any information about suspect information.

The shooting happened less than a block away from Withrow Park where a commemoration was held on Saturday for the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting in the same neighbourhood, which killed two people and injured 13 others.

Police haven't shared any information to suggest the two events are connected.