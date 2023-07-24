Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Victim of fatal weekend shooting in Toronto's Greektown identified

Toronto police have identified the 29-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in the city's Greektown neighbourhood over the weekend as Shamar Powell-Flowers.

Police identify 29-year-old victim as Shamar Powell-Flowers

CBC News ·
A young man in a dress shirt and suit jacket smiles at the camera.
Shamar Powell-Flowers, 29, of Toronto, was identified by police as the victim of a fatal shooting in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood on Sunday. (Submitted by Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have identified the 29-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in the city's Greektown neighbourhood over the weekend as Shamar Powell-Flowers.

Officers responded to a call for the sounds of gunshots in the area of Carlaw and Danforth avenues shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police said in a news release Monday.

They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Paramedics took the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Police haven't released any information about suspect information.

The shooting happened less than a block away from Withrow Park where a commemoration was held on Saturday for the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting in the same neighbourhood, which killed two people and injured 13 others.

Police haven't shared any information to suggest the two events are connected.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now