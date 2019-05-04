Victim identified in Whitchurch-Stouffville prom after-party homicide

Investigators with York Regional Police's homicide unit have identified the victim of last Friday's deadly shooting at an after-prom party as 18-year-old Rizwaan Wadee.

Police say Wadee, who is from Vaughan, died as a result of a gunshot wound.

The shooting took place at a large property at 6336 Bloomington Road E., east of Ninth Line in Whitchurch-Stouffville. It had been rented through Airbnb.

It was not immediately clear why the 18-year-old was at the event.

Police were called to the residence shortly after 4 a.m. Friday for a weapons call. When officers arrived, they found Wadee dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound inside the house.

"Investigators have interviewed many of the attendees that were at the party," Const. Andy Pattenden said in a statement on Monday.

Investigators say they are still looking for witnesses who may have been there and have not yet spoken to police.