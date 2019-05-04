Victim identified in Whitchurch-Stouffville prom after-party homicide
Gunshot wound determined to be cause of death of Rizwaan Wadee, 18, police say
Investigators with York Regional Police's homicide unit have identified the victim of last Friday's deadly shooting at an after-prom party as 18-year-old Rizwaan Wadee.
Police say Wadee, who is from Vaughan, died as a result of a gunshot wound.
The shooting took place at a large property at 6336 Bloomington Road E., east of Ninth Line in Whitchurch-Stouffville. It had been rented through Airbnb.
It was not immediately clear why the 18-year-old was at the event.
Police were called to the residence shortly after 4 a.m. Friday for a weapons call. When officers arrived, they found Wadee dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound inside the house.
"Investigators have interviewed many of the attendees that were at the party," Const. Andy Pattenden said in a statement on Monday.
Investigators say they are still looking for witnesses who may have been there and have not yet spoken to police.