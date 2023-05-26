Victim identified in Vaughan shooting, police searching for 2 suspects

York police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at a plaza in Vaughan earlier this week, and are searching for two suspects.

In a news release issued Friday, police said the shooting happened around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday outside a recording studio on Creditstone Road near Highway 7 West.

The double shooting left 23-year-old Jayden Pitter from Brampton dead and another unidentified man with life-threatening injuries. Police said on Friday that the second man is in stable condition.

Investigators are now seeking two suspects who wore dark clothing at the time of the shooting, along with a suspect vehicle described as a dark-coloured, mid-size SUV.

Police say they are seeking a suspect vehicle described as a dark-coloured, mid-size SUV. (York Regional Police)

"Investigators believe the shooting was targeted," police said.

They are also asking any witnesses who have not spoken to investigators to come forward, along with anyone who has video footage or dashcam recordings from the area around the time of the incident.