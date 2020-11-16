Victim identified in Richmond Hill shooting

York Regional Police have identified the victim in a Friday evening shooting in Richmond Hill.

They say 35-year-old Amir Hossein Homayouni, who also went by Danny, was found outside of a home on Leisure Lane near Bathurst Street and Major Mackenzie Drive West on Friday, Nov. 13 at about 6:20 p.m.

Homayouni, who is from Richmond Hill, was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital but later died.

Police have released images of a suspect vehicle that was seen in the area in hopes that someone will recognize it, noting that the license plates on the vehicle were stolen.

The car is described as a four-door black Acura from between 2004 and 2008.

HOMICIDE UPDATE - 35yr-old Amir Hossein HOMAYOUNI, aka Danny, ID'd as the victim in Friday's murder on Leisure Lane, Richmond Hill. See new images of the suspect vehicle, 2004-2008 Acura TL, with dust and low tire pressure. Stolen plate CBJL478. Call 866-876-5423 x7865 with tips. <a href="https://t.co/KAxyMb4JmD">pic.twitter.com/KAxyMb4JmD</a> —@YRP

Anyone with information or camera footage from the area that night is asked to get in touch with York Regional Police.