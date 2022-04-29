Victim found with no vital signs after reports of gunfire near Sunnyside Park

Toronto police say they found a gunshot victim with no vital signs north of Sunnyside Park on Thursday night.

Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots near The Queensway and Windermere Avenue around 9:53 p.m., police say.

They discovered the victim in a car with gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed the patient, originally described by police as vital signs absent, to hospital in life-threatening condition, police told CBC News.

Police say a vehicle was seen fleeing the area.