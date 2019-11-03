1 of 3 stabbing victims dies after incident at Toronto frat house Halloween party

One of three stabbing victims has died after an incident at a fraternity house Halloween party in the Annex on Thursday, Toronto police said.

The victim was pronounced dead in hospital Saturday night, said Const. David Hopkinson.

The homicide unit has taken over the case and will likely provide more information on Sunday, Hopkinson said.

Three people were stabbed during a brawl at the "rowdy party," police previously said. All the victims were males aged 18, 19 and 25, respectively, according to Toronto police Const. Victor Kwong.

Cops were called to a fraternity house near the corner of Madison and Lowther avenues around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, police said. The party reportedly had at least 200 attendees.

According to police, a fight broke out after a 19-year-old man and 15-year-old girl were denied entry to the house

Police previously said the 19-year-old man and 15-year-old girl who were not allowed into the home had both been charged with the following:

One count of attempted murder.

Three counts of aggravated assault.

Three counts of assault with a weapon.

One count of weapons dangerous.

Two other people were also hurt in the confrontation.