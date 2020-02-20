Skip to Main Content
Supreme Court of Canada to hear appeal in Via Rail terror case
Toronto

Supreme Court of Canada to hear appeal in Via Rail terror case

In August last year, the Ontario Court of Appeal ordered a fresh trial for the men on grounds the jury that convicted them was improperly chosen.

New trial will move ahead, Public Prosecution Service of Canada says

The Canadian Press ·
Raed Jaser, left, and Chiheb Esseghaier, right, were found guilty on terror-related charges in connection with a plot to derail a passenger train. (John Mantha/Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

The Supreme Court of Canada will review a lower-court decision to grant a new trial to two men accused of plotting to crash a Via Rail train.

Raed Jaser and Chiheb Esseghaier were found guilty in 2015 of terror-related charges arising mainly from an alleged al-Qaida-inspired plot to derail a passenger train travelling between the United States and Canada.

In August last year, the Ontario Court of Appeal ordered a fresh trial for the men on grounds the jury that convicted them was improperly chosen.

Following the decision, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada said it would proceed with a new trial.

However, federal lawyers also exercised a right to seek the Supreme Court's permission to challenge the appeal-court decision.

As usual, the high court gave no reason today for agreeing to hear the case.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories