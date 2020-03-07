Via Rail service resumes on most routes following weeks of disruption

Via Rail Canada says full service has resumed on most of its routes on Saturday after weeks of disruption.

The crown corporation says it is offering all services between Toronto-Montreal and Toronto-Ottawa. The only exceptions are trains 45 and 655, which are expected to be offered on Sunday.

The Canadian route, which resumed Toronto-Vancouver operations on Wednesday, is now back to its full schedule, Via Rail said in a news release this week

"We are pleased to welcome our passengers back on board and thanked them for their patience during this difficult time," Marie-Anna Murat, spokesperson for Via Rail, said in an email on Saturday.

However, the Prince Rupert-Prince George-Jasper route in B.C. and Alberta remains suspended as Via Rail continues to work with CN Rail on a timeline to resume service.

Via Rail says it is continuing to recall the majority of the 1,000 employees affected by temporary suspensions that began on Feb. 19.

"We thank them for their commitment, professionalism and above all, their exceptional service," Murat said.

Via Rail added that there may be trip delays and late departures and the availability of seats may be limited as normal service is restored.

On Feb. 24, Ontario Provincial Police arrested 10 people at a level crossing near Belleville, Ont. after members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory set up a blockade that disrupted service between the Toronto and Montreal rail corridor. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Via Rail suspended some operations in early February after rail blockades were set up in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposed to a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C.

Last weekend, a draft agreement was reached between the chiefs and ministers from the federal and B.C. governments, a tentative deal prompted many of the blockades to be dismantled.

The draft agreement, however, does not address the pipeline at the heart of the conflict.

Police have cleared the scene, although according to reports, a smaller encampment remains nearby.

Disruptions affected over 1,070 trips

The blockades were set up when the RCMP began enforcing a court order against Wet'suwet'en protesters and their supporters blocking construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

According to Via Rail, more than 1,070 trips had been cancelled in recent weeks due to the blockades and the disruption in rail service affected roughly 165,000 passengers.