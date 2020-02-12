Skip to Main Content
VIA Rail cancels Montreal-Toronto, Toronto-Ottawa service until end of Thursday over blockade
VIA Rail says it is cancelling all train service on the Montreal-Toronto and Toronto-Ottawa routes in both directions until the end of Thursday due to an anti-pipeline blockade near Belleville, Ont.
More to come

