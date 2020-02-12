Skip to Main Content
Via Rail cancels Montreal-Toronto, Toronto-Ottawa service until end of Thursday over blockade
Toronto·Updated

Via Rail cancels Montreal-Toronto, Toronto-Ottawa service until end of Thursday over blockade

Via Rail says it is cancelling all train service on the Montreal-Toronto and Toronto-Ottawa routes until the end of Thursday due to an anti-pipeline blockade near Belleville, Ont.

Anti-pipeline protesters continue to disrupt busy rail corridor

CBC News ·
Via Rail says it is cancelling all train service on the Montreal-Toronto and Toronto-Ottawa routes until the end of Thursday due to this blockade near Belleville, Ont. (Submitted by Oyohserase Maracle)

Via Rail says it is cancelling all train service on the Montreal-Toronto and Toronto-Ottawa routes until the end of Thursday due to an anti-pipeline blockade near Belleville, Ont.

Via spokesperson Marie-Anna Murat said Tuesday service is cancelled "in view of the current uncertainty."

Via has cancelled 157 trains since the blockade began on Thursday, affecting at least 24,500 passengers. 

It's estimated service will resume "at least 36 hours from the time the line is cleared," Murat said in an email.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|