Via Rail cancels Montreal-Toronto, Toronto-Ottawa service until end of Thursday over blockade

Via Rail says it is cancelling all train service on the Montreal-Toronto and Toronto-Ottawa routes until the end of Thursday due to an anti-pipeline blockade near Belleville, Ont.

Via spokesperson Marie-Anna Murat said Tuesday service is cancelled "in view of the current uncertainty."

Via has cancelled 157 trains since the blockade began on Thursday, affecting at least 24,500 passengers.

It's estimated service will resume "at least 36 hours from the time the line is cleared," Murat said in an email.