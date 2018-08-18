'Thank you for your service': Torontonians honour veterans at Warriors' Day Parade

Scores of Torontonians gathered at Exhibition Place on Saturday to honour veterans of the First and Second World Wars at the 97th annual Warriors' Day Parade.

Canadians who put their lives on the line in the historic battles drove by, some in vintage cars, as an emcee announced "thank you for your service."

This year's parade commemorated the 100th Anniversary of the end of WW I and the 70th Anniversary of the First ever UN Peacekeeping Mission (UNTSO) United Nations Truce Supervision Organization.

Here are some of the sights of the longest running parade, established 1921, in Canada's history.