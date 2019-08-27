Veteran Peel police constable facing assault with weapon, mischief charges
Charges against Const. Stephen Dudzinski relate to incidents both on and off the job, force says
A 21-year veteran of the Peel Regional Polices service is facing three criminal charges in two separate incidents.
The force issued a statement on Tuesday saying the charges against Const. Stephen Dudzinski relate to incidents both on and off the job.
They say the on-duty allegations involve a confrontation with a supervisor last December.
They allege a verbal exchange escalated and led to an assault with a weapon, after which Dudzinski was suspended.
Dudzinski is facing one count each of assault with a weapon, mischief and causing a disturbance. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 30.
Peel Police acting chief Ingrid Berkeley-Brown said a Police Services Act investigation will get underway once court proceedings against the officer have been resolved.
"The actions of the officer while on- and off-duty were serious and investigated as such," Berkeley-Brown said in a statement. "Our members are and will be held accountable for their actions to maintain the trust we have established with our community."