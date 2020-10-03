Long-term care home closed to visitors amid COVID-19 outbreak in Toronto

A long term care home in Toronto's west end is closed to visitors as it fights a COVID-19 outbreak.

Vermont Square, at 914 Bathurst St., south of Dupont Street, has reported that 26 residents and 15 staff members have tested positive for the virus as of Friday at 5 p.m. The home has 130 beds.

Abiola Awosanya, executive director of Vermont Square, said in an email that the home is following infection prevention and control protocols and all provincial government directives.

"Our families are informed and the home is closed to visitors, with the exception of essential caregivers," she said in the email.

Awosanya said the home is working with Toronto Public Health, University Health Network and Mount Sinai hospital to manage the outbreak.

In Ontario, a total of 45 long-term care homes have outbreaks of COVID-19 as of Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Other Toronto homes that have active outbreaks include Fairview Nursing Home, Fieldstone Commons Care Community, Humber Valley Terrace, Norwood Nursing Home, St. George Care Community and The Kensington Gardens.

An active COVID-19 outbreak means a home has at least one lab confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member and the local public health unit or the home itself has declared an outbreak, according to the provincial health ministry.