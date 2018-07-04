Family of murder victim Venojan Suthesan seeking help finding his killer

The family of Venojan Suthesan, the university student police say was blitzed and shot to death in Scarborough, is set to appeal for help with finding his killer on Wednesday.

Toronto police said Suthesan, 21, was gunned down by a male suspect who waited for him outside Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute, a high school near Tapscott Road and Washburn Way, just before midnight on May 27.

Homicide Det. Andy Singh, who is also set to speak at a 5 p.m. news conference, said police are seeking a dark-skinned male, standing about five-foot-ten in connection with the slaying.

So far, Singh hasn't revealed a motive, but said the shooting was "very targeted."

He previously said there is a possibility that the murder was a case of mistaken identity.

Suthesan, who also went by Veno, was a student at York University's Schulich School of Business, where he was vice-president of corporate relations for the Undergraduate Business Society, and a Schulich ambassador.

University officials described him as bright, energetic and kind.

Suthesan lived not far from the site where he was gunned down.