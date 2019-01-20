Skip to Main Content
1 seriously injured after vehicle crashes into home in the Beach

One person was seriously injured when a vehicle crashed into a home in Toronto's east end early Sunday, police say.

Collision occurred near Woodbine Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East

A person was seriously injured when a vehicle crashed into a home in Toronto's east end early Sunday, police say. (CBC)

The collision occurred in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East shortly before 8 a.m.

Toronto police say the front of the house has sustained damage. A gas line was also struck.

Officers are investigating.

