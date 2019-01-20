1 seriously injured after vehicle crashes into home in the Beach
One person was seriously injured when a vehicle crashed into a home in Toronto's east end early Sunday, police say.
Collision occurred near Woodbine Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East
The collision occurred in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East shortly before 8 a.m.
Toronto police say the front of the house has sustained damage. A gas line was also struck.
Officers are investigating.