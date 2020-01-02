The City of Toronto is now enforcing a stricter set of bylaws for ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft.

The updated "vehicle-for-hire" regulations went into effect on Wednesday with the aim of improving public safety. The new rules also apply to taxis and limousines.

If you use ride-hailing services to get around, the changing rules won't affect you much. However, there are major changes for drivers.

Here's what's new:

Drivers must now complete a city-approved training program that will cover topics including safe driving, driving in an urban environment, anti-racism and sensitivity. Current drivers have until the end of 2020 to complete the training, while new drivers have until June 1.

that will cover topics including safe driving, driving in an urban environment, anti-racism and sensitivity. Drivers must have a minimum of three years driving experience . The previous minimum was one year of experience.

. All vehicles must now include "watch for bike" notices . Companies must also send notifications to passengers reminding them to watch for cyclists before exiting.

. Drivers must display a notice if they are using a camera to record passengers.

Drivers must securely mount any handheld devices inside the vehicle.

The updated bylaws also include a new accessibility fund aimed to offset the cost of providing wheelchair accessible services. Companies applying for or renewing licenses must now pay new fees associated with the program.

Companies such as Uber and Lyft will also pay 10 cents per trip toward the new accessibility fund.