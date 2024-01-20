Crews working to recover body from submerged vehicle after crashing through ice in Lake Ontario

Fire crews are working to recover a body in a vehicle that was submerged underwater in Toronto Saturday morning.

Toronto Fire spokesperson Deepak Chagger says crews were called to the scene near Lakeshore Boulevard and Cherry Street at around 8:45 a.m.

Police said the vehicle reportedly exited the roadway and entered into the Keating Channel.

Chagger says no one was seen exiting the vehicle that was reported to have crashed into ice before going underwater.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they confirmed one vehicle occupant in a submerged vehicle under three inches of ice.

Fire crews entered the water but were not able to rescue the vehicle occupant. Chagger says Toronto Fire Services has handed over the recovery mission to police.

Police say emergency crews are still working on extracting the vehicle.