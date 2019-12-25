Vehicle theft ends in collision, 1 man transported to trauma centre

One man has been taken to a trauma centre following a vehicle theft turned collision in Mississauga Wednesday morning.

The collision happened near Guildwood Terrace and Eglinton Avenue.

One man was warming up and packing his vehicle when a suspect attempted to steal and flee in the car, Peel police tweeted.

The victim attempted to stop the suspect but was dragged a short distance into the intersection where the car then flipped.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre. The suspect has been taken to a local hospital and is currently in custody.

Police say they are waiting on the status of injuries for both males.

There are currently no outstanding suspects.

The intersection has been closed in all directions as police continue to investigate.