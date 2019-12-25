Vehicle theft ends in collision, 1 man transported to trauma centre
Flipped over vehicle found at Guildwood Terrace and Eglington Avenue intersection
One man has been taken to a trauma centre following a vehicle theft turned collision in Mississauga Wednesday morning.
The collision happened near Guildwood Terrace and Eglinton Avenue.
One man was warming up and packing his vehicle when a suspect attempted to steal and flee in the car, Peel police tweeted.
The victim attempted to stop the suspect but was dragged a short distance into the intersection where the car then flipped.
The victim was transported to a trauma centre. The suspect has been taken to a local hospital and is currently in custody.
Police say they are waiting on the status of injuries for both males.
There are currently no outstanding suspects.
The intersection has been closed in all directions as police continue to investigate.
UPDATE: <br>- victim is a male adult that was warming up and packing his vehicle<br>- Suspect attempted to flee in vehicle<br>- Victim attempted to stop suspect when he was dragged a short distance before vehicle flipped. <br>- waiting on status of both males injuries. <a href="https://t.co/ZEBpWuWorP">pic.twitter.com/ZEBpWuWorP</a>—@PeelPolice