Police recover burnt vehicle linked to Friday's shooting in East York

Toronto police have recovered a burnt vehicle they say was linked to a shooting incident in East York on Friday, which left one man dead and another person injured.

The dead man has been identified by police as 29-year-old Kevin Reddick.

On Saturday, police located a Black Audi Q5 on fire in Vaughan. The vehicle, which police believe was used in the shooting of Reddick, has been seized for forensic examination.

Reddick was shot in the area of Wakunda Place and O'Connor Drive around 2 p.m. Friday. Emergency crews were called to the area after reports of multiple gunshots were heard.

Officers arrived to find one victim, and then later found a second — both from Toronto.

Insp. Jim Gotell told reporters the victims were shot at one crime scene, fled and were found at another scene. In an update Friday evening, Det.-Sgt. Ted Liomanis, said the pair had been sitting in a parkette in the area having lunch when shots were fired.

Police say two suspects were seen exiting a Black Audi Q5 and both suspects began to shoot at Reddick. The suspects then got into the vehicle and drove off northbound on Victoria Park Avenue from Parma Court.



Investigators say they wish to speak to anyone who may have knowledge concerning this investigation. They should contact police at 416-808-7400.